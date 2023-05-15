Teen stars undefeated in Club Sapphire pairs tournament

Merimbula's emerging lawn bowls star Reese Finn-Young has added to her impressive list of achievements, claiming the 2023 Kitty's Women's Pairs tournament at Club Sapphire over the weekend.
Partnering with her NSW state junior team-mate Chanel Chakouch from Cabramatta, the two teenagers finished the event undefeated and with enough margin to claim the $1000 first prize.
With a capacity field of 30 teams attending from Victoria, ACT, and across NSW, the standard of competition was outstanding across the three days.
After surviving an early scare where they managed to overcome a 15-5 deficit, the teenage stars dominated through the remaining rounds to become the youngest ever winners of the prestigious event.
Tuesday will see the start of Club Sapphire's Blue Ribbon Fortune Fours which has again attracted a high quality field.
The headline act will be dual Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist Aaron Wilson, who will be shooting for his second title at Merimbula.
Play starts at 9am daily, entry is free.
