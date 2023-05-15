Merimbula News Weekly
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Teen stars undefeated in Club Sapphire pairs tournament

Updated May 15 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merimbula lawn bowls star Reese Finn-Young and playing partner Chanel Chakouch from Cabramatta celebrate winning the Kitty's Pairs at Club Sapphire. Picture supplied
Merimbula lawn bowls star Reese Finn-Young and playing partner Chanel Chakouch from Cabramatta celebrate winning the Kitty's Pairs at Club Sapphire. Picture supplied

Merimbula's emerging lawn bowls star Reese Finn-Young has added to her impressive list of achievements, claiming the 2023 Kitty's Women's Pairs tournament at Club Sapphire over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.