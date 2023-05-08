Merimbula News Weekly
Glittering Legacy Debutante Ball across two nights at Merimbula RSL Club | Photos

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:19pm, first published May 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Legacy debutantes, partners, flower girls, page boys, guest of honour, matron of honour, Legacy representatives and organisers on Saturday, May 6 at Merimbula RSL Club. Picture by Angi High Photography
Not only was the Legacy Debutante Ball in its 46th year, but Legacy itself is celebrating 100 years.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

