Glittering Legacy Debutante Ball across two nights at Merimbula RSL Club | Photos

Not only was the Legacy Debutante Ball in its 46th year, but Legacy itself is celebrating 100 years.
In 1923 Legacy made a promise to help veterans' families carry on with their lives after the loss or injury of their loved one and help provide the assistance that a partner would normally provide to his or her family.
Since the Legacy promise was made by a soldier to his dying mate in the trenches of WW1 to "look after the missus and the kids", Legacy has supported Australian Defence Force families in times of great need and currently supports 40,000 partners and children of veterans who gave their lives or health serving Australia.
On the Far South Coast Legacy looks after 59 widows from Eden to Tura Beach and including Wolumla.
President of Far South Coast Legacy Elaine Heath said they can provide assistance wuith education costs for families who have lost their mother or father, and make sure older widows are not isolated and receive their full entitlements.
Far South Coast Legacy also organises the annual Debutante Ball, this year spread across two nights.
On Friday night the guest of honour was president of the Pambula Merimbula Lions, Lyn Matthews and the matron of honour was Robyn Bedford, treasurer of the Pambula Merimbula Lions.
On Saturday night the guest of honour was member for Bega, Michael Holland and Sue Dove, wife of a previous president of Far South Coast Legacy, Geoff Dove, was the matron of honour.
Much of the organisation and the dance classes were arranged by Sam and Ray McGovern.
"They were all absolutely marvellous," Elaine said of the debutantes and their partners.
"They picked up the dances from the word go and everyone had a fantastic time. Sam and Ray have great patience," she said.
The evenings included traditional dances, cake cutting and being presented to the guest of honour.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
