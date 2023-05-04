Merimbula News Weekly
Tribute night in honour of Kevin and Aileen Walsh at Down South Jazz Club

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:32pm, first published May 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Long standing committee members of the Down South Jazz Club and Merimbula Jazz Festival committee, Aileen and Kevin Walsh. Picture supplied
A special night of entertainment is planned, at Club Sapphire on Thursday, May 25, as a tribute to the husband and wife team who did so much for the Merimbula Jazz Festival and the Down South Jazz Club.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

