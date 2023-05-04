Breathtaking homestead

Breathtaking rural vistas towards the river and out across the valley are instantly on hand at this superbly sited homestead, nestled amongst 29 acres of fabulous, established, low maintenance surrounds.
"It's extremely picturesque," said Chris Wilson, real estate agent. "It's in a beautiful setting, with the uniqueness of the river frontage with crystal clear water. You can even catch bass in there!"
Only seven minutes drive from Pambula Village, it's also an "extremely convenient spot," Chris said.
"Once you're there it's quiet and peaceful, you could be miles out of town, when in reality you're not."
Spacious throughout, the main living flows out to a paved, covered courtyard area. There's a family/formal dining area, featuring raked ceilings and a gorgeous open fire, which leads out to a verandah to enjoy the serenity, clean air and starry nights.
There's also a modern laminex kitchen, informal dining, king sized main bedroom and two additional oversized bedrooms, all of which have external access to paved verandahs. There's also a study, and laundry/wet room adjoining the bathroom.
Separate from the main residence is a spacious, modern, freestanding one-bedroom cottage, featuring raked ceilings and a sun-filled front patio.
Additional features include a farm shed, roller door garage, various covered areas, tank water, an electric pump on the river, and small dam for stock purposes.
