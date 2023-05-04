Merimbula News Weekly
1570 Nethercote Road, Griegs Flat

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
May 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Breathtaking homestead
Breathtaking homestead

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 6 Car

  • 1570 Nethercote Road, Griegs Flat
  • Agency: Chris Wilson Real Estate 6496 3583
  • Contact: Chris Wilson 0427 003 406
  • Inspect: Accompanied by agent

Breathtaking rural vistas towards the river and out across the valley are instantly on hand at this superbly sited homestead, nestled amongst 29 acres of fabulous, established, low maintenance surrounds.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

