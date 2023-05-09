Unexpected elegance

This residence is the prime example of why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Oozing beach charm and easy living, all on one level, and positioned perfectly on a nearly flat block, it's a complete surprise package.
Sitting in the most sought-after precinct in Merimbula, Short Point/Long Point, there's an easy walk down to Bar Beach, and along the newly built Lake Street Boardwalk to Spencer Park and town. You will be mesmerised by the ocean and lake views, and enjoy the privacy of backing onto a reserve.
Polished timber floors throughout, high raked ceilings, and a lot of glass enhances the natural light, and the use of white accents creates space.
The kitchen is perfectly designed for a chef, with loads of drawers, and windows that pull the ocean and lake views in. Massive living spaces flow from the kitchen and sliding doors open to a private, undercover deck overlooking the easy care, fully fenced, backyard, which also enjoys views out to the ocean and lake.
There's a separate formal lounge or sitting room, with slow combustion fire, and another very large open-plan space currently used as an office.
The main bedroom, featuring a full stand-alone bath ensuite and walk-in robe, is perfectly positioned away from the other great-size bedrooms and looks out over the lake.
