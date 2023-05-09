Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

31 Wyeebo Street, Merimbula

Emily Gibbs
May 10 2023 - 8:30am
May 10 2023 - 8:30am
Unexpected elegance
Unexpected elegance

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car

  • 31 Wyeebo Street, Merimbula
  • $1,750,000
  • Agency: Merimbula Realty
  • Contact: Leanne Higgins 0497 291 731 or Taylor McNeil 0409 630 766
  • Inspect: Saturday, May 13, 12.00pm to 12.30pm

This residence is the prime example of why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Oozing beach charm and easy living, all on one level, and positioned perfectly on a nearly flat block, it's a complete surprise package.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

