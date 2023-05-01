Pearls Place is looking for more volunteers

Do you have two or three hours to spare on a Wednesday once or twice a month?
Do you enjoy meeting people and feeling involved in your local community?
Pearls Place is a community-based social café that offers a by-donation healthy, sit-down meal every Wednesday from 12-1pm.
READ ALSO:
"While some of our guests may be experiencing disadvantage through low income, social isolation, or mental ill-health, everyone is welcome. We operate entirely from donations, occasional club grants and some in-kind support," Kate said.
"Everyone who works at Pearls Place is a volunteer and we are currently looking for more community-minded people to join our friendly team.
"You could be assisting with food preparation, food service, or helping with set-up or clean-up. For more information, go to www.pearlsplace.info or phone 0427 289 314," Kate said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.