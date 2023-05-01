Merimbula News Weekly
Tarryn Lucas returns home full of thanks and with baby Grace

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:53pm, first published May 1 2023 - 11:30am
A delighted little Evie gently cuddles her new sister Grace, born after an extended stay in Sydney. Picture supplied
It was a challenging start to 2023 for Merimbula business woman Tarryn Lucas and her partner Russell after the discovery at Tarryn's 20 week scan, that a mass on the side of the head/ neck had developed, in their unborn baby.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

