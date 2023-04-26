Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

17 Tern Close, Merimbula

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
April 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality, functional home
Quality, functional home

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 17 Tern Close, Merimbula
  • $800,000 - $850,000
  • Agency: Coast Property Group 02 6495 8410
  • Contact: Tammy Carroll 0448 100 779
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated approximately 2.5 kilometres from the crystal clear waters of Merimbula's stunning beaches and only moments away from the Top Lake Boardwalk area, with an abundance of walking tracks and water activities, this beautiful, split-level home is in a prime location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.