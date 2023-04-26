Situated approximately 2.5 kilometres from the crystal clear waters of Merimbula's stunning beaches and only moments away from the Top Lake Boardwalk area, with an abundance of walking tracks and water activities, this beautiful, split-level home is in a prime location.
"It's got really good bones and is a quality, functional home just in need of a make-over," said Tammy Carroll, real estate agent.
There's great potential for a new owner to put "their own little spin on things to make it feel like their home."
The top level consists of the primary bedroom, featuring an ensuite and walk-in robe, plus the main lounge and kitchen/dining area. On the lower floor is a smaller, second lounge area, and a hallway leading to two additional bedrooms with built-in robes, bathroom, separate toilet and separate laundry.
On an approximately 751 square metre block, the property feels a lot larger as it extends onto lush, tropical bush reserve, with the choice of three outdoor areas to sit and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
The gardens are well established and there's plenty of parking for a caravan, boat or trailer.
It's ideally suited to first-home buyers, investors or for those looking to downsize.
"To find a home in this price range in Merimbula is a bit of a rarity," Tammy said.
