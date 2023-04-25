At 14 years old and six feet tall, Jack Stevenson has the world at his fingertips having secured a spot in the regional Far South Coast Under-15s Aussie rules team.
The young Merimbula Digger's focus and preparation at the moment is on U15 state AFL, which begins in a couple of weeks at a carnival in Albury.
"I played ruck, where you go up for the ball," Jack said of his selection trials.
"We played two games and we worked around and they [officials] took down what we did. I played pretty well and got into the team."
Jack, who is a massive Richmond Tigers supporter, which is evident by the merchandise that covers his father's house, said some people have nicknamed him Riewoldt because he plays a similar style to Jack Riewoldt from the Tigers.
Jack's coach Grant "Grunter" Burkinshaw said that the state level carnival will be very exciting for the 14-year-old and a great experience.
"This is the first year that I've actually coached Jack. I've previously coached junior grades younger than Jack's age group. It's very exciting for Jack for sure," Mr Burkinshaw said.
Jack looked out towards his team of seven getting ready for training at Berrambool Sporting Complex.
"We don't have many people," he said.
"Normally on a field you have 18 a side and have a couple of people on the bench, so say around 22 people."
"Last time I played on the bench, it was my first year. I haven't been back. I've been playing four quarters non-stop. No breaks."
AFL Sapphire Coast competition and development coordinator Maddy O'Connor said due to grades being in two-year increments with under-9s, under-11s, under-13s, under-15s and under-17s for the boys teams, everyone in the same age group moves up at the same time, which results in big gaps between divisions.
"We need to facilitate keeping those talented players in AFL because we want them to move through and they are the players that younger kids look up to within their club as well," Ms O'Connor said.
"My passion is what these clubs can do for their broader community given that we've gone through so much over the past couple of years. Being able to give these kids an outlet is my focus."
Sam Stevenson, Jack's father, couldn't be prouder at what Jack was already achieving at such a young age.
"[I'm] incredibly proud of young Jacko for the effort he's put in over the last five or six years that's got him to where he is now," he said.
"He made it into the Illawarra South Coast team which is a huge achievement along with another mate [Harry Blewitt] in his team as well."
"It is pretty incredible for the Merimbula Diggers to have the representatives going to that level of football. It says a lot about the clubs down here and the staff and what they are doing for young players."
