Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

37 Bay Street, Tathra

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
April 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stunning coastal abode
Stunning coastal abode

5 | 3 | 2

  • 37 Bay Street, Tathra
  • $1,760,000
  • Agency: Tathra Beach Real Estate
  • Contact: Natalie Scott 0419 417 807
  • Inspect: April 15 and 22, 11am to 11.30am

Offering the ultimate coastal lifestyle in sought after Tathra Beach, this home has been meticulously renovated throughout and designed to provide luxury and comfort for the whole family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.