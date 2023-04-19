Stunning coastal abode

Offering the ultimate coastal lifestyle in sought after Tathra Beach, this home has been meticulously renovated throughout and designed to provide luxury and comfort for the whole family.
"The current owner is a builder and has just put tools down a week ago, so it's a brand new, full renovation. It's very modern and stylish - they've got really good taste," said Natalie Scott, real estate agent.
With a flexible floorplan, outdoor entertaining areas and stylish interior, this spectacular home boasts a low-maintenance and striking modern look that focuses on an effortless flow of indoor/outdoor living.
Exuding polished charm with a neutral colour palette throughout, this warm and welcoming abode enjoys timber sliding doors in the sun-soaked open living and dining area, leading out to an expansive front balcony with secured bush and ocean views.
"The stunning bush land is council reserve so can never be built out," Natalie said.
The generous use of concrete is a signature feature throughout the home, with concrete benchtops and concrete bathrooms making for easy, low maintenance living. The separate bedroom and bathroom downstairs is ideal for guests.
Natalie says that, with a great backyard and being close to schools and sporting grounds, it would make a "fantastic family home".
