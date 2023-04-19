Bright and vivid colours, eccentric ephemeral encounters, creatives and makers, street performers, storytellers, and live music, return to Candelo on Saturday April 22.
The theme for the 2023 Candelo Village Festival is The Fantastical Mythos of Ordinary Places.
The one-day extravaganza on Saturday April 22 aims to celebrate and cultivate resilience as a small community, while exploring myth, especially around the stories that create places.
President of Candelo Arts Society Jess Martin said the heart of the festival had been built around reducing and recycling waste, which was evident through the repurposing of Ballot boxes for monsters created by children, the workshops planned for the event, and the establishing of FLOW: a Wash against Waste station.
READ ALSO:
"We wanted to get as close to zero waste. Festivals and events are such big mass produced waste-makers, and we are wanting to try and close that down a bit," Ms Martin said.
"We've built [FLOW] an industrial mobile wash station that's going to be out in the park, and all of the food vendors have come on board. We're supplying all of the crockery, cups and cutlery so there's no single use food packaging.
"The Bega Valley Shire Council have got behind us and given us a Waste Wise grant, and have guided us."
On the northern side of the park in Candelo, an area will be established during the festival called "Beyond the Ordinary" showcasing a series of talks on the myth and magic of snakes, homegrown mushrooms, and Folklore of Plants as Food and Medicine.
There will also be a Reclaim the Void weaving workshop which is a cross-cultural project seeking to raise awareness of the story of Country by creating a large-scale 'dot' artwork made up of thousands of handmade circular rugs. The rugs will be placed as a 'seal' over abandoned mines.
The main street will be closed off, turning the "ordinary William street into the Unordinary Avenue," Ms Martin said, where there will be pop-up performances including Children of Destiny, Candelo Village publishing, print and banner making workshops, and Print Mechanics where you can print your own festival merch.
The Festival runs from 10am to 8pm.
Volunteers are welcome to help at the Wash Against Waste Station
Click here to learn more about the festival and how you can help
Bright and vivid colours, eccentric ephemeral encounters, creatives and makers, street performers, storytellers, and live music, return to Candelo on Saturday April 22.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.