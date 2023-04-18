Historic Royal Willows Hotel, Pambula for sale, complete with DA for demolition

Twenty-two months after the DA for the demolition of the Royal Willows Hotel in Pambula and its replacement with a supermarket, was submitted to Bega Valley Shire Council, the property is listed for sale.
The DA was approved by the Southern Regional Planning Panel in December 2022 and came with a list of conditions including how the removal of an underground fuel tank would be handled.
It followed a lengthy process of public meetings and requests for information, as well as community opposition to the demolition of what some considered, a landmark building in Pambula's heritage precinct.
The hotel has been a part of Pambula's history for more than 130 years and in October 2018 a heritage nomination for the hotel was submitted to council. The nomination was refused in 2021 around the same time the DA was submitted.
Now the Royal Willows building with its approved DA, the existing Foodworks and alcohol businesses and the freehold title for the existing supermarket are all for sale with a total price of $8.1 million.
The sale is listed on Seek Business with business brokerage firm Benchmark Business Sales.
Members of Pambula Area Advocacy and Action Group (PAAG) have spoken against the development with some members concerned that once the DA was approved, the building would be put on the market.
"While we do not, and have never, opposed an upgraded supermarket for Pambula, it is to be hoped that any new owner will see the economic and social advantage of repurposing, with appropriate extension, the Royal Willows building, as had been done successfully in other regional villages," a spokesperson for PAAG said.
Benchmark Business Sales said as the only supermarket in town, the property was the go-to destination for locals and tourists, making it a highly profitable venture.
According to Benchmark's listing the existing businesses generate a combined weekly turnover of $128,000 and the property includes the option to purchase the freehold for both the existing Foodworks supermarket and the approved development.
The Foodworks supermarket and alcohol businesses are listed at $2,175,000 plus stock at valuation, the property freehold for the existing Foodworks supermarket is $615,000 and the property freehold (the Royal Willows and motel) with the DA approval and three titles (6,102m2) is listed for $5,310,000.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
