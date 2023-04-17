Visit Nethercote's local produce autumn market

Before heading off to the Candelo Village Festival, spend the morning at the Nethercote Produce Market which is held just four times a year.
On Saturday, April 22 the autumn market will be bringing more fresh local produce to you in a laid back country atmosphere at Nethercote Hall, located between Eden and Pambula on the corner of Back Creek Road and Nethercote Road.
Enjoy a leisurely morning buying fresh local produce, having a barbecue brunch or catching up with friends over a home-baked piece of cake, tea or plunger coffee while listening to the live music on the back deck.
In season will be apples, beetroot, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, capsicum, carrots, chillies, choko, corn, eggplant, eggs, figs, finger limes, garlic, kale, kiwifruit, leeks, lemongrass, lemons, lettuce, lilli pillis, limes, macadamias, nuts, onions, oysters, parsley, pears, persimmons, potatoes, pumpkins, radish, rhubarb, shallots, silverbeet, spring onions, sweet potato, tamarillos, tomatoes, walnuts and yakon.
Also on offer will be cheeses, honey, jams, sauces and pickles, delicious fresh baked goods, oysters, chilli products, wine, organic teas and fermented food, fruit and nut trees so you can grown your own, all produced on Nethercote's doorstep.
If you have some fresh home produce to sell, but not enough for a stall of your own, you can sell it through the market's growers' stall. Drop your produce off to Nethercote Hall between 3pm and 4pm on Friday afternoon the day before the market, or before 8am on market day.
The Nethercote Produce Market donates a large portion of its profits to a worthy local food-related cause, which you can support by buying your morning cuppa from the morning tea stall, fruit and veges from the growers' stall or raffle tickets for the bumper market hamper, that contains samples of delicious goodies from each of the stallholders and is drawn just before noon.
The market recommends mask wearing, vaccinations and sanitising frequently to keep everyone COVID-safe. Customers are asked to provide exact change where possible to reduce cash handling, as many stalls do not have EFTPOS.
Don't forget to bring your own bags or basket to help reduce waste, as single use plastic bags cannot be provided.
The Nethercote Produce Market is always happy to hear from people who'd like to help set up, wash dishes (there is a dishwasher), serve morning tea or pack up. Contact Michelle on 0400 341282 if you can lend a hand. The market opens at 8am for the early birds and closes at 12pm.
