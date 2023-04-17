Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Visit Nethercote's local produce autumn market

Updated April 19 2023 - 2:26pm, first published April 17 2023 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visit Nethercote's local produce autumn market
Visit Nethercote's local produce autumn market

Before heading off to the Candelo Village Festival, spend the morning at the Nethercote Produce Market which is held just four times a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.