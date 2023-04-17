Animal Welfare League Pet of the Week

Spud has been in Bega Valley Shire Pound for way too long.
He's a fabulous dog with a great temperament and excellent with people and dogs but no good with stock.
Unfortunately he easily jumps six-foot fences but it's just to get back to his human or another dog.
He is just a playful but gentle big boy.
Matched with another similar sized dog who will play with him, he'll probably be content to stay around.
He's a picture of health with his glossy black and white coat.
He's around 18 months old.
We urgently need a foster home or forever home for this lovely boy. Cost $390.
All animals available through AWLNSW are eligible for free lifetime registration in NSW, microchipped, de-sexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated. Their adoption fee is subsidized in the hope that rescue pets will be peoples first choice and that eventually we will be able to stop unwanted litters.
Please note that potential dog owners will need to have secure "dog proof" fencing and suitability to the needs of the animal.
You can view available animals on the Facebook page - facebook.com/AnimalWelfareLeagueFarSouthCoastBranch but you will need to call Animal Welfare League FSC Branch on 0400372609 to enquire about any of the many cats, kittens, dogs and pups available for adoption.
If you would like to become a member please call 0400 372 609.
If you have lost or found a companion animal please call BVSC Companion Animal Facility on 6499 2222.
De-sexing vouchers are available at all Vet Clinics in our branch area, Bermagui, Cobargo, Bega, Merimbula, Pambula and Eden for local residents who hold a Centrelink Pension Card.
AWL - Far South Coast will subsidise the de-sexing by $150 for Female dogs & cats and by $100 for male dogs & cats. Simply make a booking with your vet, show your pension card & you only need to cover the balance of the de-sexing cost.
Remember not to leave pets in cars. It is against the law and is a very cruel death. Phone police if you find a dog shut in a car and they are panting.
