See Bev Banjo & Co at the Down South Jazz Club, Merimbula

The Down South Jazz Club will host Bev Banjo & Co on Thursday, April 20 at Club Sapphire.
The band features Bev Long on banjo and vocals, Robbie Mann on keyboard, Chris Ralfs on double bass and Alex Merrick on drums.
Bev's passion with the four-string plectrum banjo, started as a child when she was sent to lessons.
When they finished, much to her dismay, there was a rather long break before picking it up again and studying with Jenny Harris (the girl with the Golden Banjo) and putting in long hours of practise.
Bev has now been playing for around 40 years and plays wherever and whenever the opportunity arises and loves every minute of it.
Also as a tap dancer, the two talents have blended together with the music from the Dixieland jazz era.
Over time Bev has been invited to play with some prestigious bands, as well as running her own jazz band 'Jazz Alley' and more contemporary band 'Stitch'.
Bev is very much looking forward to playing at the Down South Jazz Club for the April session in company with, the very talented Robbie Mann on keyboard, Chris Ralfs on double bass and Alex Merrick on drums.
Robbie Mann is an exciting young stride pianist who hails from the Blue Mountains. After completing a degree in classical music he turned his attention fully to early jazz, specialising in ragtime and stride piano styles.
He has performed with some of Australia's most acclaimed trad jazz instrumentalists, within the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, in big-band formats as well as fronting his own jazz band, 'The Parlour Social'.
In his solo work Robbie aims to bring early jazz piano styles to life for modern audiences while remaining faithful to the spirit of the genre.
Chris Ralfs on double bass and Alex Merrick on drums complete Bev's band. Both entertained members and guests last month when they were part of the DSJC trio accompanying Candy McVeity.
This enjoyable night of jazz will cost $15 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors, with music starting at 7.30pm.
Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on our web site. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door. The club bistro opens at 5.30pm if you would like a meal before the show.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
