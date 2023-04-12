Unique beachside home

This north facing beachside home was designed by Frank Flannery in 1985 and represents post modern design at its peak.
The double brick cavity wall construction, with suspended concrete floors, give this two-storey, split level home superior functional design qualities seldom found nowadays. The build quality delivers benefits such as enhanced noise and climate insulation to provide a comfortable living environment with minimal external noise and a stable internal temperature.
"This property is for someone who appreciates a unique home," said Rob Flynn, real estate agent. "In an ocean of predictable homes, this one stands out as being really special."
There is an abundance of light throughout the home to give the occupants a feeling of freedom and openness. The unique features include a nine metre long curved glass wall, an internal atrium with a water feature, plus an indulgent sunken bath tub where evening stars twinkle through the double glazed Velux sky lights above.
With the dog friendly beach and golf course just a short walk away, the beachside location is superb.
This property is an excellent investment for anyone who is looking for a distinctive, well built home with delightful and functional design elements.
