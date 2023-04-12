Merimbula News Weekly
106 Pacific Way, Tura Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
April 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Unique beachside home
Unique beachside home

This north facing beachside home was designed by Frank Flannery in 1985 and represents post modern design at its peak.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

