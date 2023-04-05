Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Water main flushing program for Merimbula area

Updated April 5 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There may be lower pressure and some turbid water quality during the flushing process, but running your tap for a short period of time may assist, council said.
There may be lower pressure and some turbid water quality during the flushing process, but running your tap for a short period of time may assist, council said.

Council's water and sewerage services team is commencing its water main flushing program in Merimbula on Monday, April 17 before moving onto Tura Beach and Pambula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.