Water main flushing program for Merimbula area

Council's water and sewerage services team is commencing its water main flushing program in Merimbula on Monday, April 17 before moving onto Tura Beach and Pambula.
Water main flushing will take place for approximately two weeks in Merimbula between 9am and 5pm (weekdays).
Tura Beach flushing will also take approximately two weeks, before progressing to Pambula area.
Flushing is a regular water infrastructure maintenance program provided by council to ensure good quality drinking water.
Although this is necessary to maintain councils water mains, customers may experience lower pressure and some turbid water quality during the flushing process, running your tap for a short period of time may assist, council said.
For enquiries about the jetting process, please contact council's water and sewerage services team on 6499 2222.
