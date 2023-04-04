Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

48 Moore Wren Road, Tarraganda

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
April 5 2023 - 8:30am
A very rare opportunity
6 Bed | 4 Bath | 5 Car

  • 48 Moore Wren Road, Tarraganda
  • Expressions of interest
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Bega 02 6492 4300
  • Contact: Stuart Cook 0418 525 192
  • Inspect: By appointment

One of the most historic and beautiful estates in the Bega Valley, this grand property, built circa 1847, boasts three dwellings, and stands proud on approximately six acres, alongside the Bega River and just a couple of kilometres from the centre of town.

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

