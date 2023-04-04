A very rare opportunity

One of the most historic and beautiful estates in the Bega Valley, this grand property, built circa 1847, boasts three dwellings, and stands proud on approximately six acres, alongside the Bega River and just a couple of kilometres from the centre of town.
Stuart Cook, real estate agent, says a listing of this nature is "very rare."
"It's very unique for a lot of different factors. For one, they know it's the first house ever built in the Bega district," Stuart said.
"To have three dwellings on a six acre property so close to town and with all that history, is very special."
Tarraganda House, the main residence on the estate, is built from local handmade bricks. The walls are 18 inches thick, the ceilings are 14 feet high, and the roof is high-pitched with tall chimneys. It is described as an early Colonial Georgian home, with a symmetrical design, and addition of wide verandas to provide shade. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a lounge room, dining room, and large eat-in kitchen, all with views.
Tarraganda Cottage and Gardener's Cottage, built around 1860, reflect the same commitment to quality and history of the main residence. With two and one bedroom respectively, each has a kitchen, bathroom and living area. The gardens and lawns are simply spectacular. The photos cannot do it justice, you must see and feel it to truly appreciate it.
