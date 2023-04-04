Merimbula News Weekly
Easter opening times for council services

Updated April 4 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:40am
Sapphire Aquatic Centre is closed Good Friday only.
Bega Valley Shire Council offices will close at 4.30pm on Thursday, April 6, to observe public holiday closures over Easter.

