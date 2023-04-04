Easter opening times for council services

Bega Valley Shire Council offices will close at 4.30pm on Thursday, April 6, to observe public holiday closures over Easter.
Council offices will re-open at 9am on Tuesday, April 11.
Shire libraries will be closed from Friday and will reopen at 10am on Tuesday. After-hours return bins will remain open over the weekend.
All waste transfer stations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Transfer stations that normally open on Saturdays will open as normal on April 8, with the exception of Merimbula, which will operate reduced hours from 10am until 2.30pm.
Waste transfer sites that normally open on Mondays will open from 10am until 2.30pm on April 10. All sites will return to normal opening days and times from Tuesday.
Kerbside waste and recycling collections will take place as normal on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
All outdoor pools are now closed for winter.
The Sapphire Aquatic Centre will be closed on Good Friday only, and will be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10am to 5pm.
Eden Early Learning Centre and Bandara Children's Services will close for Easter, re-opening on Wednesday, April 12.
For emergencies during the Easter period, call Council's after-hours service on (02) 6499 2222.
