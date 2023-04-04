Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Far South Coast Nippers take to the water with Merimbula Water Dragons

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a busy day for Merimbula Water Dragons on Saturday, April 1 as the club combined with paddlers from Nature Coast, Moruya for training followed by a fun session on the water with Nippers from along the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.