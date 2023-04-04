Far South Coast Nippers take to the water with Merimbula Water Dragons

It was a busy day for Merimbula Water Dragons on Saturday, April 1 as the club combined with paddlers from Nature Coast, Moruya for training followed by a fun session on the water with Nippers from along the South Coast.
Merimbula and Moruya Dragon Boat Clubs are combining paddlers for the National Dragon Boat Championships to be held in Albury April 20-23.
Racing will be over two kilometres, 500 metres and 200 metres. The training day was a chance for the paddlers to find their sweet spot in terms of power and stroke rate for what is expected to be a tough competition as the best teams from all over Australia come together to battle it out on the water.
President Gill McCallum said she was impressed by the commitment from members who are attending three training sessions a week, covering strength and endurance, in the lead up to the nationals.
Following a two and a half hour session, and lunch it was time for some to get back in the boat as almost 40 Nippers from Surf Life Saving branches along the Far South Coast including Pambula, Tathra, Narooma, Broulee and Moruya, arrived for a dragon boat session.
The event was part of the weekend Wambiri Camp activities for the 13 and 14-year-olds who had just completed their Surf Rescue Certificate.
Gill gave the Nippers basic instruction and safety rules before two full boats with instructors and sweeps from Merimbula Water Dragons headed out.
The shouts and screams testified to the level of fun as the Nippers found their rhythm in the boat. Races between the two boats gave a competitive edge to the afternoon as both teams worked to cross the line first.
"They are a great bunch of young people who are a credit to the Surf Life Saving organisation and their clubs. It was a fun afternoon and all about enjoyment on the water," Gill said.
"This was a great opportunity to show young people another fantastic water sport that's available in this area, all year round and for all ages," she said.
Surf Life Saving director of youth development on the Far South Coast Frank Davey, said he was very pleased with how the afternoon's events went.
"It was absolutely marvellous. They all enjoyed it immensely and we thought it was the best activity we ever had at the camp," Frank said.
Frank was joined by Surf Life Saving Far South Coast director of member services Andrew Edmund.
Speaking after the camp, Frank said the branch was locking it in for next year. "It was safe and everyone enjoyed it," he said.
Merimbula Water Dragons go out Saturday mornings and Monday and Wednesday evenings. If you would like to try it or want to know more contact Gill McCallum on 0419 317 642.
