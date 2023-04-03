Merimbula News Weekly
Run off problems will be water under the bridge at Lincoln Place

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:37pm, first published April 3 2023 - 12:30pm
The 16-lot torrens title development will be on the corner of Storey Avenue and the Princes Highway, Eden and is expected to be ready at the start of 2025.
Drainage issues between Bega Valley Shire Council and Lincoln Place, the developers building at the Eden Sport and Recreation Club site, have been resolved with a voluntary planning agreement.

