Richmond's Samson Ryan shines in his second AFL match, scores three goals

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:41pm, first published March 30 2023 - 4:15pm
Samson didn't miss on his three kicks at goal in his second outing for the Richmond Tigers. Picture: Richmond Instagram.
Richmond selectors will have a tough decision ahead of them going into the weekend, after former Pambula and Merimbula junior Samson Ryan impressed with three goals for the Tigers in their round two win.

