Richmond selectors will have a tough decision ahead of them going into the weekend, after former Pambula and Merimbula junior Samson Ryan impressed with three goals for the Tigers in their round two win.
It had been 638 days since Samson made his Tigers and AFL debut, and he made sure to make the most of the opportunity in his second appearance, taking a mark after a good lead out less than five minutes into the match.
Samson slotted it through with composure, which saw him join an exclusive list of players to score with their first kick in an AFL match.
Samson said in an interview with Richmond after the game, "It was pretty special. Just to get that touch early on was really nice and then I think you saw the reaction on my face, I was pretty excited, I was pretty over the moon really."
Samson went on to bag two more goals in the 108-76 win over the Adelaide Crows, as well as six disposals, four marks, one tackle and 100 per cent goal accuracy.
After time in the VFL, Samson impressed coaches throughout preseason which earned him the start, playing in the forwards alongside former Brownlow medalist Dustin Martin.
After being drafted at the end of 2020, the journey wasn't always smooth sailing for Samson, dropped back to the reserves the week after he made his debut in June of 2021.
However, Samson's recent form and strong performance showed selectors he could perform on the big stage, and with the potential for a roster spot to open up should long time Tigers forward Jack Riewoldt retire at the end of the season, Samson will look to continue to impress.
Richmond play the undefeated Collingwood Friday night in what will be a massive test for Samson, should he be named again in the Tigers lineup.
