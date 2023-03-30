Ephemeral Festival returns for another year at Panboola Wetlands where there will be a whole array of workshops, craft stations and performances.
Events will be at your fingertips, especially since most are tangible and hands-on.
Ephemeral Festival will be on Saturday, April 8, between 9am and 2pm.
"We have a clay hand building workshop that encourages people to explore, play and have lots of fun building a handmade sculpture," said project coordinator Michelle Richmond.
"We also have a floral wreath workshop that will be creating your own native floral wreath, and a youth art workshop about creating a mural for the wetlands," said Ms Richmond.
The event is open to the public and free, and there are also three workshops that require bookings which you can book on the website, said Michelle
Bella Insch, registered art therapist from Ink Brush Art Therapy & Brush with Clay Studio in Pambula, will be running the clay hand-building workshop for "people to come and experiment with clay" and have a "very messy, fun couple of hours".
"I am not sure what they're going to make, but I hope it will be responses to the natural environment," said Ms Insch.
Trish Castillo of Wyndham Flower Farm and Karyn Mumberson from BourndaGrow will be teaching a floral wreath workshop using natives including eucalyptus, banksia, native grasses like dried bunny tail, other flowers from their farms and also foraged options.
"It's about having fun, stringing wreaths together, using nature and bringing nature into the house," said Ms Mumberson.
"You get to learn the techniques and keep it growing or going by using what you have in your own garden. Experiment. Forage."
A youth art workshop will be run by Terri Tuckwell, an experienced muralist and set-painter.
A mural inspired by Panboola's flora and fauna will be created, and Ms Tuckwell will guide the group through the process involved in creating large scale mural art, with their efforts eventually being installed in the wetlands.
Artists Hilary Peterson and Ge Warburton will be guiding participants through a garment glow-up bar to re-vamp clothing, cushions or "that pair of jeans" with block printing, but they have blank tea towels and market bags available to purchase.
Other all day events include a bird watching guided tour, Fling Physical Theatre performance, Story Tree, Latvian Independence Day, a henna body decoration station, demos by Wyndham Basket Weavers and New Moon Spoons wood carving, and food, coffee and other stalls.
