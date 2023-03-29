Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

64 Pacific Way, Tura Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
March 29 2023 - 1:30pm
Golfing oasis by the ocean
Golfing oasis by the ocean

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 64 Pacific Way, Tura Beach
  • $1,600,000.00
  • Agency: Dwyer Properties Sapphire Coast
  • Contact: 02 6495 1224
  • Inspect: By appointment

This premiere, four-bedroom home, which fronts onto the second fairway of the renowned Tura Beach Country Club, is a quality build.

