Golfing oasis by the ocean

This premiere, four-bedroom home, which fronts onto the second fairway of the renowned Tura Beach Country Club, is a quality build.
As you enter, the vaulted ceiling living areas capture the immersive views of the golf course and the ocean.
The expansive kitchen is a dream for every aspiring chef, featuring quality European appliances, a large array of storage options, and views over the patio and swimming area. All bedrooms are oversized and have built-in robes. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite.
There are multiple places for entertainment or relaxation; whether it be the lounge room, the games room, the family room, the dining room, or the study. Maybe you would prefer a dip in the solar-heated in-ground swimming pool, or just laze around in the sun or the shade of the gazebo.
The double garage is oversized and has a workshop area at the rear, as well as a two-way powder room that also opens to the billiard room. There is another storage room/workshop under the house, with a roller door for golf cart storage.
This premium home has multiple extras, including six kilowatt solar panels, ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, and a Coonara log-fire heater. All amenities, including the Country Club, the beach, and the shopping centre, are a comfortable walk or a short drive away.
