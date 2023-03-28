Eden cricket team celebrate third premiership in a row

The Eden Cricket Club is beyond stoked to celebrate its third A grade premiership in a row.
With the side undefeated all year - and most of the previous season - the team spirits have remained high as they finished with a win over Bega-Angledale in the grand final on March 25 in Eden.
"It's our third premiership in a row and we've had 12 since 2001, which is a great statement of the club's achievements over the last 20 years," Eden Cricket Club president Drew Mudaliar said.
Mudaliar said he believed the success of the team had been built on the quality of the bowling attack.
"We've had a run of wins built on the back of our quality bowling," he said.
Mudaliar said the club had benefited from skilled new players that had "gelled well" with their core group of veterans, who had won a lot of premierships over the years.
"The club's been lucky to have some very good youngsters coming through that have played at a high rep level," he said.
He said the skilled young players included Patrick Kearney, Rahul Mudaliar and Matthew Bell, who worked very well with the "club's quality veterans Tim Bose and Tyrone Thomas".
Mudaliar said the grand final game on the weekend of March 25 had been slightly anti-climatic.
"We only had 54 runs to secure a victory which we did by afternoon so the game was over in a relatively easy fashion for a grand final," he said.
Mudaliar said looking back on the efforts of the club over the last season he was proud of all the players and every member of the club overall.
"It takes the whole club to win the premiership not just the players on the field," he said.
"I just want to thank all the people involved with the cub, those who worked behind the scenes and just all the players in the club this year."
Mudaliar said the club had always taken pride in developing their younger players and currently had three players in their team of under 17s.
"Next year we'd like to see a couple more and we'd like to promote some players out of our B grade team that we think have gone up a grade and hopefully they'll kick through next year," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
