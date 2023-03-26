Merimbula News Weekly
'Historic night' as Labor's Michael Holland claims election victory for Bega

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 28 2023 - 3:58pm, first published March 27 2023 - 10:00am
Labor's candidate for the seat of Bega Michael Holland called Saturday "a historic night" as it became clear he would be re-elected.

