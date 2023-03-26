Disappointment but no regrets as Liberal candidate for Bega Russell Fitzpatrick, concedes defeat

Speaking on March 26, the day after the NSW state election, Liberal candidate for the seat of Bega Russell Fitizpatrick, who was unable to unseat Labor's Michael Holland, said while he was disappointed at the outcome, he wouldn't have done anything differently.
"It's not the outcome I wanted but it's been good to be a part of and I tried to have a positive campaign; everyone's got an opinion and everyone's got a right to vote, it's part of our great democracy," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
He was attending the Melanoma Awareness Day at Pambula, held to honour the memory of Pambula woman Tracey Beasley who fought a long battle against melanoma.
He complimented everyone who attended the polling booths, from all sides, saying they were generally friendly, and worked together.
At the close of counting on election night Mr Fitzpatrick had 29.35 per cent of the vote and Dr Holland had 44.24 per cent but few pre-poll votes had been counted. Across the Bega electorate, 51 per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballot even before election day, the highest pre-poll rate in the state.
He was expecting the pre-poll votes to work in his favour and lessen the gap between him and Dr Holland but accepted it wouldn't change the outcome.
Without having received the phone call [from Dominic Perrottet] I wouldn't have put myself forward.- Russell Fitzpatrick
"It will just be interesting to see how the pre-poll plays out."
Asked whether he would do it again the answer was a definite "no".
"Without having received the phone call [from Dominic Perrottet] I wouldn't have put myself forward," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
"It was an honour to be put forward and life goes on."
He thinks as well as focusing on what could be delivered the next four years, the Liberals could have talked about what they had achieved in the previous 12 years.
As mayor of Bega Valley Shire Council he is worried what a change of state government will mean for council, particularly Labor's promise to "uncap" public sector pay rises.
With an annual wages bill of about $35 million, small percentage increases can eat into council's unrestricted funds.
"We don't want to be putting up rates every year; we want to have everything funded that comes through local government," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
