Council gives in-principle support for Merimbula skate park project

President of the Sapphire Coast Skatepark Association Peter O'Keefe, has welcomed support from Bega Valley Shire Council for the association's longheld dream to see a new skate park in Merimbula.
A three-part motion by Cr Mitchell Nadin to help move the project forward received unanimous support from councillors.
It follows the promise of $500,000 in funding by Eden-Monaro federal MP Kristy McBain in April 2022 and a $70,000 traffic study by council.
READ ALSO:
The motion provides in-principle support for the funding application to take place - something that will be carried out by council staff - but council is not in a position to provide any further funding for the project which is expected to cost around $1.5m.
Council has six months to apply for the funding which must be a shovel-ready project and that means designs will have to be drawn up by a professional design company.
But Mr O'Keefe said the association had $20,000 which would be used for this purpose.
"We're really happy that this motion has been supported by all councillors," he said.
Council has also given in-principle support to Ford Park as the location for the new skatepark, with specific dimensions, designs, and its location at Ford Park yet to be confirmed in a council report.
The report, including the traffic report is due to come back to council in the next couple of months.
Cr Nadin said the project would not be a new asset but a renewal and when finished would allow council to decommission the ageing skatepark at Berrambool.
"The current skatepark is on our asset maintenance register, we have to clean it, whippersnip around it and empty it of water; it costs us money right now," he said.
"This will complement the Pambula skatepark and be friendlier for younger skaters," Cr Nadin said.
Once the promised $500,000 funding has been received, all parties will have three years to expend the money, during which time they will be looking to get further funding to complete the project.
"By having council's in-principle support we will have a greater chance of success with further funding," Mr O'Keefe said.
"We have between 30 and 40 letters of support from businesses and the general public and I thank everyone who has supported us over the last five years," he said.
Council has committed to working with Sapphire Skate Association Inc to seek further external funding to complete the Merimbula skatepark upgrade.
However Cr Nadin said it "was not a done deal" and when the matter came back to council next, anyone would be able to make objections or comment on the plans.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.