Aspiring young chefs were given priceless hands-on experience and local boutique seafood industries were showcased as part of a special event at TAFE NSW Bega.
Southern Ocean Harvest, held on March 14 at the new Multi Trades Hub at TAFE NSW Bega, brought together leaders from the Far South Coast seaweed, sea urchin and abalone industries, local chefs and restaurateurs, and TAFE NSW commercial cookery and hospitality students.
One of a series of hospitality industry support nights hosted by TAFE NSW Bega, the event saw renowned chef and Australian Culinary Federation director Julio Azzarello prepare the local delicacies in tandem with TAFE NSW commercial cookery students and teachers.
READ MORE:
While seaweed, sea urchins and abalone were much sought-after in overseas markets, the event aimed to highlight the flavour and versatility of the delicacies to local chefs, according to TAFE NSW head teacher of hospitality Deirdre Jory.
"These products used to be so high end, it was hard for local restaurants to use them," Ms Jory said.
"This was all about showing local chefs how to buy the products and how to prepare these amazing local foods for local menus.
"Our commercial cookery students got to work with great chefs in the process and our hospitality students get experience doing real-world service. TAFE NSW plays an important role in helping support local industry and this is another great example."
The event followed a successful mental health support night for the local seafood industry at TAFE NSW Bega last year.
Among the industry figures assembled was John Smythe from the Abalone Council of Australia, Andre Sanderson from La Rose Noir, and Elkie Travers from the Seaweedery and Nestle Golden Chef's Hat.
Co-owner of Moruya premium sea urchin producer Sea Urchin Harvest, Rachel Theodore, said the industry support night was an important way to raise the profile of their business among locals.
"We were excited to supply our sea urchin roe, so others may experience what is a little known local, highly prized seafood delicacy," Ms Theodore said.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.