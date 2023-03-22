Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

71 Ida Rodd Drive, Eden

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
March 22 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No need to think twice

3 Bed | 2 Bathroom | 1 Car

  • 71 Ida Rodd Drive, Eden
  • $819,000
  • Agency: Chris Wilson Real Estate 6496 3583
  • Contact: Chris Wilson 0427 003 406
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled at the end of a leafy cul-de-sac in the ever in demand Cocora Beach locality, is this striking three bedroom residence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.