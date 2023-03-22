No need to think twice

Nestled at the end of a leafy cul-de-sac in the ever in demand Cocora Beach locality, is this striking three bedroom residence.
Adjoining Crown Reserve on two sides, this property combines the best of beach-side living (level 400 metre walk to the beach) with the tranquillity of nature.
In excellent order throughout, the home comprises a generously sized open living and dining area with a well equipped kitchen which boast plentiful storage, a pantry and breakfast bar.
The whole area flows out to an amazing under-roof deck which creates an indoor/outdoor living zone where unmatched privacy and amenity is provided.
All three bedrooms are generous in size. The main features an ensuite, fabulous customised robe and direct access to the alfresco living area.
There is a brand new designer main bathroom featuring a shower, freestanding bath, plus a vanity.
Complete with a large, under house garage/workshop area, plenty of off-street parking for your boat/caravan etc., two separate driveways providing both stair and level access into the house, a BTG solar system, and fully established surrounds with numerous exotic plantings, this property is a very special place.
