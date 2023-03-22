Snappy shoes and gleaming metal - it must be the Rock 'n' Rodders Festival

Snappy shoes and gleaming metal was the order of the day for Merimbula's Rock and Roll festival and associated car show and shine.
Organised for the first time by the Merimbula Rock 'n' Rodders, March 10-12, it was a great success with preparations for the 2024 festival already underway, Merimbula Rock 'n' Rodders member Carla Stranieri said.
"The weekend included dance workshops and three nights of dancing, all held at Club Sapphire which attracted dancers from all over Australia," Carla said.
READ ALSO:
There were two local bands, The Hoops and RockaBoogie, and On The Prowl, from Sydney, all of whom kept everyone dancing with a great variety of music.
The event was supported by Club Sapphire, who also donated major prizes. The car show and shine was held at Club Sapphire outdoor car park and was well supported by car enthusiasts from all over.
Insurance company Shannons awarded 10 winners with trophies, Shannon's Choice winner was Mick's Ford 65 Truck.
A special trophy of thanks was given to Cynthia Frey (and the late Peter Frey) for having hosted many of the club's meets in the past at their Diner (Grieg's Flats) where members enjoyed meals as well as dancing in the 50s and 60s decorated diner.
"Many thanks also to Gayle from Popping Candy for giving everyone in the area the opportunity to wear your personality on your feet with her gorgeous shoes and accessories over the weekend. Thanks to Sapphire Valley Caravan Park for their donation of accommodation voucher too," Carla said.
The festival is all about a weekend of 50s and 60s rock 'n' roll music and dancing, classic cars, hot rods, fashion, and memorabilia. Planning for 2024 is underway with more activities to be included.
If you are a car enthusiast, have a classic car or hot rod and would like to join the rodders contact Shane on 0490 091 398.
If you would like to dance rock and roll, come along to the Merimbula RSL on Thursday evenings 7.30-9pm in the downstairs room. Enquiries to Carla on 0428 310 867.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.