Merimbula has been awarded sixth best town in Australia in the latest report from Wotif.com analysing the country's top 10 destinations.
Rhys Treloar, tourism manager for Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing said he was thrilled with the ranking.
"We're thrilled with it. I think it is good that Merimbula gets that national recognition that it deserves," Mr Treloar said.
"We sing about this place, and love it, love living here and love sharing it, but to get a big travel group like Wotif to recognise it, I think that's amazing."
The Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Awards were judged based on trending traveller interest, affordability, accommodation quality and quantity, and average traveller reviews.
Merimbula's placing was welcome news for some in town this week.
British-born resident for 30 years Sue Donnelly was all smiles as she made her way along Market Street.
"I want the shopkeepers to have the tourist trade, but I feel guilty wanting to keep it all to myself," she said with a smile.
"We wouldn't survive and have this place just as locals, we need tourists, so we are willing to share."
Another local nearby said Merimbula had plenty of "nooks and crannies".
"If it's too windy for surfing and fishing, you just move to another spot."
Fishing was key to marketing the area according to Geoff Turner from Tackle World Merimbula.
He said the local climate was good, that autumn was the best time of year. But it was fishing (and his wife) that saw him move here.
"Merimbula is only two hours from anywhere with any kind of fishing. Two hours east and you have marlin and tuna. Reef species with snapper and flathead.
"Lakes and estuaries have bass and perch in the upper reaches of the river. Two hours west and you've got your trout."
However, others felt there was more to be done to capitalise on the recognition.
"It's all good being on a list, but unless it brings people to the town, so what?" Gary Purser, owner of Raging Bull Surf, said.
"I think we've got a goldmine in Merimbula, council just has to listen to businesses."
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
