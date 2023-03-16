All eyes on Bega's derelict hospital and TAFE sites with community needs taking centre stage

Two sites in Bega - the old hospital and TAFE sites - are proving popular with several organisations putting forward their development proposals.
NSW Labor wants to see its Build to Rent program implemented at the sites to boost housing supply and deliver more affordable rental housing, Labor candidate for the seat of Bega Michael Holland said.
The $30m 'Build to Rent' program is proposed as a pilot program starting on the South Coast.
But Bega Valley Shire Council is already talking to the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) about the delivery of social housing on the TAFE site.
Meanwhile the Department of Health has handed the old hospital site to the Assets and Management Department to put up for sale but it is also the subject of a substantial grant application from the Bega Chamber of Commerce for a study into how it may be turned into a community hub.
Dr Holland said Labor planned to work with Landcom to identify surplus public land to build on with 30 per cent of homes set aside as social and affordable housing.
"There are two significant sites in the Bega Valley, the former hospital and TAFE sites in Bega," he said.
Landcom is a NSW state-owned corporation which works with government and the private and not-for-profit sectors to deliver housing projects and would be tasked with delivering the extra rental stock over two years, under Labor's plan.
But it seems council has the jump on plans by the Labor Party.
"Bega Valley Shire Council and LAHC have been working together since April 2022 to consider whether any existing state owned unused land could be repurposed for new social, affordable and private housing supply," a council officer told ACM.
"LAHC is currently investigating the purchase and redevelopment of an existing redundant government owned site to deliver a new mixed tenure housing development including new social housing. The old Bega TAFE site was suggested by council as a potential site LAHC might like to consider," the council officer said.
The Bega Valley is facing a rental crisis, with few options for those looking for a home. As a consequence employers in the Bega Valley can find it difficult to attract workers simply because of the lack of housing.
As for the old hospital site, Bega Chamber of Commerce has been working on a proposal for a couple of years, president John Watkin said.
"We have applied for a grant for a business case study to turn the hospital into a community hub. We have been conducting community consultation with organisations such the Pantry, fLing and PCYC, who want a base in Bega," Mr Watkin said.
The chamber plan also envisages a nurses' accommodation block which would remove the issues of trying to find accommodation for University trainees.
Asked about possible plans to put the site up for sale Mr Watkin called it "distressing" when he heard about a month ago that it could be going out to tender.
"It would mean the community hub was down the gurgler," he said.
Mr Watkin said the chamber's plan also included plans for some two and three-bedroom town houses because there was a lack of that type of accommodation in Bega.
Labor Party leader Chris Minns said Landcom would identify existing surplus government land, work with local government on potential sites, and look for opportunities to acquire land to build on.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
