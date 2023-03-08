Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

NSW election 2023: Bega candidates ballot draw, sitting MP draws last spot

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:33pm, first published March 9 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven candidates will contest the state election in the Bega electorate, following confirmation of the ballot draw on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.