Property of the Week

129 Tura Beach Drive, Tura Beach

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
March 15 2023 - 10:00am
Outstanding manor

6 Bed | 4 Bath | 8 Car

  • 129 Tura Beach Drive, Tura Beach
  • Agency: Eden Realty
  • Contact: Glenn Brunette 0427260500
  • Inspect: By appointment

Positioned adjacent to the beachfront reserve to Tura Beach and siding onto Tura Golf Course, this property offers both luxurious living and professional business/medical opportunities.

Local News

