Outstanding manor

Positioned adjacent to the beachfront reserve to Tura Beach and siding onto Tura Golf Course, this property offers both luxurious living and professional business/medical opportunities.
It boasts a flexible interconnected design which can be used either as a four bedroom residence with a self-contained two bedroom apartment, or as a dual residence with professional medical facility with reception, offices and three consulting rooms. The north wing of the home has a magnificent, indoor 12 metre heated lap/hydrotherapy pool.
The upper level of the home embraces the stunning position and boasts expansive open-plan living flowing out to a huge balcony which captures the stunning coastal views. There's a fully appointed chef's kitchen, luxurious main bedroom with private balcony, ensuite and walk-in robe, plus a study.
The mid floor level is formally accessed from a guest/patient parking area with feature landscaping. Enter into a large sitting room with access to the pool area, reception office and through onto a massive terrace. Three large consulting rooms double as bedrooms each with built-in robes and a shared balcony.
The adjoining two bedroom apartment has open-plan living flowing to a private deck, and a fully appointed kitchen. Both bedrooms are generous, have built-in robes and share a designer bathroom.
