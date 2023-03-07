Modern coastal living

Situated in one of Mirador's premier locations, this Adam Hobill designed residence showcases a magnetic, luxurious warmth, with extraordinary panoramas which will take your breath away.
It truly is a rare offering.
Located in a peaceful cul-de-sac, behind a visually striking facade with the promise of spectacular vistas and opulent living, is an extremely functional and simply stunning home.
Cascading across two floors, a combination of four spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, free-flowing entertaining domain encompassing living, dining and a well-appointed kitchen with stone benchtops, are all seamlessly united by a large outside entertainment area.
This property is newly pained, features new wool carpets in the bedrooms and lounge area, and has slab floor heating in the lower level of the home and in the upstairs ensuite. The staircase and upper level flooring features local Eden timbers.
To top it all off, there's also a large, luxurious in-ground heated pool.
Enjoy the calm, fresh coastal air within a prestigious locale, nestled only moments away from an array of neighbouring parks and reserves, sparkling coastlines, shopping precincts and public transport opportunities.
