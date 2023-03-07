Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

4 Jabiru Place, Mirador

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
March 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern coastal living

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 4 Jabiru Place, Mirador
  • $1,500,000
  • Agency: Coast Property Group 02 6495 8410
  • Contact: Tammy Carroll 0448 100 779
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated in one of Mirador's premier locations, this Adam Hobill designed residence showcases a magnetic, luxurious warmth, with extraordinary panoramas which will take your breath away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.