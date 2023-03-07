SJA units 'more than a roof' as homeless fight continues in the Bega Valley

With more money than expected from the community to help the homeless, Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast co-chair Mick Brosnan has been determined it would be all used for the purpose intended - housing the homeless.
The task of installing and fitting out the units has seen help from many quarters including the Seventh Day Adventists, tradies and volunteers but it has also been fraught with issues over DAs.
Mr Brosnan said he was going to get a full DA for the units but was told to fill in a proforma, and then council staff changed their advice and he has had to put in a retrospective DA which is being "fast tracked".
Mr Brosnan said it was sent to council in November.
READ ALSO:
But the issue around whether the units are caravans or transportable homes has not prevented the installation of three units in Bega and three at Pambula, with the third just recently completed.
More importantly it never stopped the important work of housing the homeless.
The units are transitional homes giving a homeless person or family the opportunity to stabilise their life for up to six months with the wrap-around of support services. The aim is to help them transition to a rental home.
In mid July 2022 the first family moved in and has since moved into a rental. An older person who had been struggling, moved into another unit and has since moved out "into a nice rental in Eden" Mr Brosnan said.
It's easy for people to become socially isolated and suffer mental health issues under the strain of homelessness.
"The case workers talk to the people a lot. The emphasis is not just about putting someone in a unit, they really are case managed. The roof is a small part of it," he said.
"The units have been fully occupied since they were opened and to my knowledge there's been no problems. We have a management committee of service providers and they allocate the people going in and out of the units," Mr Brosnan said.
There is money for three more units and he is working with a planner to help get them onto private land in Eden.
But he is unhappy with the way council deals with the issue, despite its apparent sympathy for the plight of homeless people.
"Our council still lives with ancient state legislation and is not fighting it like in Byron Bay," he said of the regulations around the units; it's not councillors, it's the staff," he said.
In the meantime the SJA still has 12-14 caravans around the shire for crisis accommodation.
They are rarely empty despite the fact that people can only stay for a short period of time. They are often moved out by the caravan parks' management when holiday time comes around.
"I want to stop these parks moving people out. It's undignified and they are being treated as second class citizens," Mr Brosnan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.