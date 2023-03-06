Resting on her knees, Natalie Godward holds the hand of her injured teammate Angi, who's screaming on the fireground having suffered a broken ankle.
"You can say all the swear words you want and and we can get through this together," Natalie reassured.
"Soon you'll have the happy green whistle."
Natalie Godward has just become the first female president of the Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade, elected by her team - "family she never knew she needed."
"On paper, it's a hierarchical position, but in reality it's a team position. I'm not the most experienced, but the fact that I'm president speaks to my commitment to the brigade.
It means I can help be a part of a team that shapes the direction of Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade," said Natalie.
"There's a great representation of females in our team, I'm just one of them. The family you never knew you needed."
READ ALSO:
In the station, captain Peter Chapple propped himself up against the wall, a pen in his right hand and scribbled notes in his left.
His eyes fell as his pen rose to his bottom lip, analysing the training scenario he just witnessed his team conduct. Tonight's "fireground" was the blue carpet of the station.
He stepped forward while the eyes of the brigade firmly watched his every move.
"Ever tried to wrap someone with bandages while wearing gloves?" he asked.
"It's horrible," the brigade responded.
"You've got to be mindful of the fire. Have you got the time? Fire is more dangerous than a spinal injury. You may have only minutes to react," said Peter, "Prioritise."
Dressed in navy call-out pants, black boots, and their brigade's shirt printed with The Garford, their 1926 heritage truck, Merimbula RFS believes that you can never be too prepared for any situation.
Every week without fail, the brigade arrives to their small brick station, ready to hone their skills.
"I've got two teenage daughters. They see me go to call outs, get dressed in my uniform on Tuesday night, go off. I like to think that I'm setting a good role model for them," Natalie says.
"I know that they're proud of me because I'm a part of it. I've also said to them 'You can do anything. Don't let anybody tell you that because you're a woman you should not be anywhere, just do it.'
"Everybody has a value."
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.