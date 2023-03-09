Within a white rack at the front of Toast Cafe Pambula sits an assortment of mugs under a sign labelling it their "Mug Library".
The mugs are there for hot drink aficionados to consider as an alternative option that will help the environment.
They range from a vivid turquoise mug to durable and long-lasting stoneware, the evenly heat-distributing ceramic to fine quality porcelain wrapped in gold swirls, and drinkware in colours that form a patchwork of patterns and textures.
"I think it's more about the thought provoking side of it. 'Oh, you know what, maybe I don't need a takeaway cup. What else can I do? I can use a mug today, but maybe I could look into getting my own one'," said Nicky Austin, from Toast Cafe Pambula.
"It's funny the mugs that become your favourite mugs too, it's not necessarily the most expensive, fancy or handcrafted one, it could be one that was a promotional thing, but it speaks to you."
In September 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency clarified regulations that govern what can and can't be placed in the Bega Valley Shire's FOGO (Food Organics Garden Organics) bins.
This meant the fully compostable packaging that Toast Cafe Pambula invested in, can no longer be recycled through FOGO.
"Ultimately this will lead to more resources ending up in our rapidly filling landfill facility - resources that through our commercial composting facility are able to be turned into a valuable commodity," said Bega Valley Shire Council's waste services manager, Alan Gundrill, at the time.
READ ALSO:
An increase in mug libraries may help to reduce the 2.7 million disposable cups thrown out in daily in Australia, and while it isn't an answer to everything, it gets people thinking and manages a little bit of waste.
"I would really be happy if people use that mug library," Nicky said.
"Maybe if another cafe had a mug library outside theirs, you can pick one up there and return it somewhere else. That's how book libraries function. Maybe a sister cafe in Merimbula, Eden, and Bermagui."
Hiding at the back of the mug library rests a tall mug that flares at the top with a geometric brown design on a sandy tan body, its unusual pattern quickly captures the attention of a young man walking past.
"May I have one of those?" he asked.
"Most definitely," the lady in the cafe replied.
Toast Cafe is at 3/25 Quondola St, Pambula, toastpambula.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.