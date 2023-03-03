Following a $3.5million redevelopment and expansion, the South East Centre for Contemporary Art is set to officially open next month.
Bega Valley Shire Council said it was pleased to announce April 29 as the official opening of SECCA, previously known as the Bega Valley Regional Gallery.
"The SECCA opening will feature performers, workshops and food trucks for all to enjoy," gallery director Iain Dawson said.
"The purpose-built contemporary art space has undergone a major $3.5 million redevelopment and expansion of the 30-year-old site formerly known as Bega Valley Regional Gallery.
"At the end of next month, our new-look gallery will boast 500 square metres of exhibition, archive, storage and workshop space."
"The new facade, with its massive windows, will wrap the gallery, allowing glimpses of the exhibitions from the outside.
"The exhibition space is almost double the size and height of the original gallery and will allow natural light into all areas of the building.
"The 36 square metre climate-controlled storage space will house SECCA's 350 historical works and its growing permanent collection, ensuring their protection for future generations."
As the only contemporary art centre in South Eastern NSW, SECCA will host important touring exhibitions and deliver a world-class artistic program designed to stimulate local audiences and develop a centrepiece for a strong cultural tourism economy, Mr Dawson said.
Mr Dawson said SECCA's artistic program will deliver an exchange of ideas, acknowledging divergent political, social and moral belief systems of artists and audiences from Australia and the Asia Pacific.
"The program showcases established and emerging artists from the local region alongside those from wider Australia and the Asia Pacific," Mr Dawson said.
"The exhibitions will explore an eclectic range of themes from gender and cultural identity, trauma and the environment to reflections on historical events and their ongoing impact.
"SECCA will also generate significant economic benefits through increased tourist visitation and the additional expenditure that flows from that, to accommodation, cafes and restaurants, and other tourist attractions. This has been estimated at $3.4million per year," Mr Dawson said.
