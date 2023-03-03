Merimbula News Weekly
South East Centre for Contemporary Art to officially open in April

Updated March 7 2023 - 9:44am, first published March 3 2023 - 3:54pm
Concept design of what the South East Centre for Contemporary Art will look like once complete next month.

Following a $3.5million redevelopment and expansion, the South East Centre for Contemporary Art is set to officially open next month.

