Retreat with river access

Treat yourself to the lifestyle so many crave with this gorgeous home nestled within a private pocket of Buckajo, only ten minutes to Bega. This well-established property spans 10.5 acres and is surrounded by an abundance of bird life and wildlife in a tranquil river-side setting.
This beautifully designed home offers a front-seat view over the perfectly manicured lawns and luscious, landscaped gardens with a Bega River backdrop. The abundance of space makes this home functional and relaxed for family living all year round.
The home is beautiful, warm and welcoming and features a skillion roofline, lovely exposed interior beams, an abundance of natural light and is freshly painted throughout.
There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three living areas, one of which could easily be converted to a 5th bedroom, home office or gym. The ensuite to the main features a luxurious double shower looking out to a private garden.
There's also a double garage with high top roller doors, plus a self-contained studio space at the rear of garage, including kitchen, bathroom and air conditioning. It's the perfect space to work from home.
The above ground pool and spa, which overlooks the Bega River, offers an alluring lifestyle which tops off this property. With plenty of room to entertain and in a dream location, this is a rare opportunity you won't want to miss.
