52 Gillcrest Drive, Buckajo

By Emily Gibbs
March 1 2023 - 8:30am
Retreat with river access

5 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car

  • 52 Gillcrest Drive, Buckajo
  • $1.5,000,000 to $1.6,000,000
  • Agency: Tathra Beach Real Estate
  • Contact: Natalie Scott 0419 417 807
  • Inspect: By appointment

Treat yourself to the lifestyle so many crave with this gorgeous home nestled within a private pocket of Buckajo, only ten minutes to Bega. This well-established property spans 10.5 acres and is surrounded by an abundance of bird life and wildlife in a tranquil river-side setting.

