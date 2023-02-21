An oasis built to impress

This private sanctuary is close to everything in Tura Beach.
Designed to exceed expectations, this beautifully updated family home creates a space for thoughtful living thanks to the inclusion of luxury finishes.
Situated on an elevated, lush acre of land, with reserve on two sides, this private, single-level home is sure to impress with its size, location, layout and comfortable features.
With six bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and multiple living spaces, including a rumpus room with bar and 3/4 size snooker table, this home is designed for practical, family living.
The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently updated, and there is beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the living areas.
Outside you will enjoy the private entertaining space which boasts an 11 metre heated pool, an eight person spa, brick pizza oven, designated barbecue area, and a huge undercover outdoor living space, all surrounded by a lush tropical garden.
The rear yard has a double bay, six by seven metre shed, along with a large enclosed orchid/vegetable garden and chook pen for the home hobbyist.
Flooded with natural light, this stunning home offers a modern feel with a robust design set to impress.
