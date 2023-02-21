Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

15 Tristania Court, Tura Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An oasis built to impress

6 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car

  • 15 Tristania Court, Tura Beach
  • $2,200,000
  • Agency: Merimbula Realty
  • Contact: Mitch Tasker 0498 046 935
  • Inspect: Saturday, February 25, 10am to 10.30am

This private sanctuary is close to everything in Tura Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.