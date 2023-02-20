Onlookers have taken to social media and expressed concern over the sighting of a young humpback whale in Eden over the weekend.
The juvenile whale was spotted by members of the public on Sunday, February 19, at Twofold Bay and last sighted swimming past Aslings Beach in Eden later that day.
While many thought it to be a calf, separated from its mother too early in the migration season, the humpback was actually a curious juvenile.
ORRCA spokesperson Leigh Mansfield said while the cause of the whale's apparent illness was unknown, its visit to Eden and swim around Twofold Bay depicted "normal whale behaviour" for its age.
"The length is roughly around seven metres which puts it in between three to five years of age and means that it's normal for it to be swimming by itself," he said.
Mr Mansfield said the volunteer rescue group, the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, would continue to monitor the whale as it made its journey up the coast and urged anyone along the coastline to keep an eye out for it.
"It was last seen heading north at about three knots per hour, which is roughly around five kilometres an hour, so it could be anywhere at the moment," he said.
Mr Mansfield said it was normal for whales to be carrying some sea lice and barnacles on their skin during their travels north, however this one had too many.
"We know it's sick by the amount of lice on it. How sick it is, no-one can tell, but it could very well keep going to Queensland and get rid of all the lice and be okay," he said.
Mr Mansfield said when the whales arrived in the warmer waters around the Great Barrier Reef, they tend to drop off the lice and barnacles.
"Every year they go up there to drop it all off and clear their skin and then go back down to Antarctica to feed," he said.
Mr Mansfield said most of the time when members of the public spotted a whale with sea lice on it, they were often worried that it might be bleeding, due to the colour the lice have when exposed to light.
"They can look really pinkish or they can even look a really bright red which looks like blood but that's just the colour of the sea lice," he said.
"We get a lot of calls from members of the public stating they've seen a whale and 'it's bleeding everywhere' and we have to take a look and say 'no, it's just got some lice on it'."
Mr Mansfield said while it was easy to confuse the whale as a calf due to its size, ORRCA volunteers happily confirmed it was a juvenile.
"According to legislation a calf can be up to 10 metres long which can explain the confusion, however we call them juveniles when they're independent from their mothers, which is usually after the first two years of their lives," he said.
Mr Mansfield said the whale's visit and exploration of Twofold Bay exhibited typical and normal behaviour for a juvenile.
"Juveniles love exploring and they can even end up in rivers as they like to explore anywhere they can," he said.
Mr Mansfield said it wasn't abnormal for a juvenile humpback to be making its way up the coast in mid-February and said the public might still have the opportunity to see some more in coming months but that most whales would start migrating in larger numbers around May.
Several ORRCA volunteers went to assess and monitor the whale during its exploration of Eden on February 19 and noted that the juvenile was also swimming at a healthy and normal speed around 2 to 4 knots.
"Our ORRCA members observed the whale swimming along the beaches in Eden which was great and that's why I say to the public, the quicker you alert us the quicker we can observe the whale and get a good idea of how it's travelling," he said.
The juvenile humpback was last spotted swimming at three knots per hour past Aslings Beach in Eden around 5pm, February 19.
"If it keeps at that speed it could already be up and around Bermagui by now," he said on Monday afternoon, February 20.
Mr Mansfield encouraged the public from across the NSW coastline, to keep an eye out for the whale and report any sightings of it to the ORRCA rescue helpline (02) 9415 3333.
"We just hope to get more phone calls to help track the location and get our volunteers out there to monitor how it's travelling," he said.
Mr Mansfield warned that it was crucial for anyone who spotted the whale or for those who were out to sea, to keep their distance.
"If you spot it, don't go within 100 metres of the whale, but try and take a photo and let us know via our helpline about the actual location," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
