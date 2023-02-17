When 1+1 does not equal 2: Clarifying Bega Valley council rate rises' cumulative effect

If you are a touch confused with the numbers we published last week to confirm the council's application for a special rates variation, you are not alone.
Not only were we asked to contend with, and offer feedback on, multiple options for a potential SRV - anywhere from 90 per cent to nothing - the resolution that passed was a different beast yet again.
The council voted "for an SRV over two years that will generate the same additional revenue as a one off 43 per cent increase over the 10-year Long Term Financial Plan".
Council said this was "indicatively" 24 per cent in the first year and 21 per cent in the second year.
Then IPART released its own confirmation of the applications received, with BVSC noted as applying for 24 per cent in financial year 2023/24 and 19.6 the following year, but that the cumulative effect was 48.3 per cent...
Don't worry, this reporter was just as lost so we went to the council for some clarification.
"Unfortunately it's not as simple as adding 24 per cent and 19.6 per cent to get to 48.3," the council said.
"Council resolved at the February 1 meeting to split the 43 per cent increase - Option C - over two years, to further acknowledge the financial impact on rate payers of the proposed rates increase."
A figure not immediately apparent in the discussion was the cumulative effect of a one-off increase by the end of the second year.
"For reference, the cumulative impact of Option C introduced over a single year by the end of 2024-25 was 46.58 per cent," the council clarified.
Now the SRV proposal has been split over two separate increases over two years, the cumulative effect has also been amended.
"Option E" was endorsed as generating the same revenue over the long term as Option C.
"The overall increase in revenue over the 10 years for Option C and Option E are the same," the council confirmed.
"For a single year increase, we take our current rates yield and increase it by the SRV percentage; for Option C that would have been 43 per cent.
"That then becomes our new base yield and rate peg is applied each year thereafter for the remaining nine years of the long term financial plan, to provide us the revenue goal we have identified.
"If we split the increase over two years, as per Option E, the first year increase would be 24 per cent so the base grows, but not at the level of the one year increase.
"You are then catching up on the increase needed, so at the end of the 10-year LTFP the revenue goal is reached.
"The 19.6 per cent increase in FY25 is applied to the new base that has had the 24 per cent SRV applied in FY24.
"This is where you get the cumulative impact that is slightly higher. You then have the remaining eight years of the LTFP where rate peg is applied each year to reach the revenue goal identified.
"By introducing an SRV over multiple years, it makes the rate increase slightly higher as a result of chasing the total revenue goal needed within the same 10-year timeframe, however it does lessen the impact of any rate increase where ratepayers have more time to adjust to the increases being imposed."
Council's application is available for review on IPART's website. The website also has information about how to lodge a submission.
IPART will release its final decision on the councils' special variation applications in May 2023.
