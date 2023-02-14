Leading edge modern

Set on five acres in a quiet cul-de-sac, no expense has been spared in revitalising this very generously proportioned 1980's solid brick, single-level home into the modern masterpiece it has become. From the Taj Mahal-inspired quartzite natural stone kitchen bench-tops to the American walnut cabinetry and the added beauty of seamlessly integrated appliances, this home has it all.
It features an expansive open-plan living layout with attractive low maintenance polished concrete floors and a large sunken lounge room with a brand new, centrally located, wood heater. Plenty of natural light streams into the home via four indulgent skylight fixtures.
At night you can look up and gaze at the stars from the lounge. A warm subtle light glows from the imported Italian light bar, suspended above the kitchen island bench with waterfall ends.
Freshly painted and newly carpeted throughout, this home presents as better than new. There are four oversized bedrooms all with built-in robes, plus three state-of-the-art bathrooms and a double lock-up garage with remote external access and convenient internal access.
Hand-picked tap fittings and unique light fixtures elevate this home to the next level. The deluxe internal 12 metre swimming pool is great for kids or pool aerobic activity.
