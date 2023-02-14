Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

64 Grevillea Heights, Buckajo

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
February 15 2023 - 8:30am
Leading edge modern

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 64 Grevillea Heights, Buckajo
  • $1,100,000
  • Agency: Bega Valley Realty 6492 0426
  • Contact: Rob Flynn 0414 618 500
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set on five acres in a quiet cul-de-sac, no expense has been spared in revitalising this very generously proportioned 1980's solid brick, single-level home into the modern masterpiece it has become. From the Taj Mahal-inspired quartzite natural stone kitchen bench-tops to the American walnut cabinetry and the added beauty of seamlessly integrated appliances, this home has it all.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

