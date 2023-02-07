Beautiful rural lifestyle

The ultimate rural lifestyle is ready and waiting in the ever-popular locality of Nethercote.
This outstanding five acre holding has an immaculate three bedroom, contemporary residence boasting rural views to inspire.
Exquisitely positioned on a near-level site, the home features open living/dining with ducted heating/cooling and a cosy gas fire. Raked ceilings provide a beautiful amenity flowing out to a paved alfresco living area where you can revel in the breathtaking surrounds.
There is also a stone bench-topped kitchen with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry, and media room with access to the courtyard/patio.
The king sized main bedroom has a generous ensuite and walk-in robe, and the main bathroom comprises a shower, vanity and bath. The laundry is adjacent to a drying area and double internal access garage.
The superb, fully established surrounds are well fenced with a 12 metre by nine metre high clearance. There's a two roller door garage/workshop with power and plumbing for bathroom facilities, two excellent dams, plenty of tank water, five raised veggie gardens, a glass house and many established plants, including various citrus trees.
Super conveniently located just a few minutes drive to Nethercote Community Hall and a leisurely stroll to Eden/Pambula and the beach.
