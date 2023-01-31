Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

South Coast residents urged to lobby state and federal politicians over zombie DAs

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the audience members with speakers at the zombie DA meeting. PIcture by Denise Dion

Residents of all ages turned out for a meeting at the Tura Beach Country Club over development plans in Mirador and other parts of the South Coast that fly in the face of current environmental safeguards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.