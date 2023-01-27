Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Analysis

Bega council drops back from 90% rates increase proposal, but says services will need to be cut as a result

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:33pm, first published January 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of Bega Valley ratepayers have had their say on a proposed special rates variation, which is to be discussed at next week's council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.