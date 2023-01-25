Merimbula News Weekly
91 Landing Road, Broadwater

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
January 25 2023 - 11:00am
Breathtaking home retreat

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car

  • 91 Landing Road, Broadwater
  • $2,300,000
  • Agency: Dwyer Properties Sapphire Coast
  • Contact: David Dwyer 0413 902 702
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set on seven and a half acres, this unique residence blends the use of timber and rock throughout, while offering views of Pambula Lake.

