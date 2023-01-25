Breathtaking home retreat

Set on seven and a half acres, this unique residence blends the use of timber and rock throughout, while offering views of Pambula Lake.
It has a separate studio and garage, high-raked ceilings with timber beams and posts, and features a large open fireplace hand-built with individual rocks. The living room flows out to the entertaining decks.
The kitchen will delight you, consisting of European appliances including a gas cook-top, multi-function oven, and dishwasher. The residence has three bedrooms and an office. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, featuring beautiful views over the river and lake. Each of the bedrooms has built-in robes and access to a private deck.
The dining area is coupled with a library, a perfect place to relax and read a book. The select use of timber and stained glass adds to the harmony.
The double garage has a workshop and wine cellar. Above the garage is a studio, ideal for a creative space or as an extra room for guests.
There is also a storage shed, multiple gardens and fruit trees, as well as 1.5kw solar panels, a wood shed and a 35 litre water tank. The home is on town water supply as well as rainwater.
This home is like no other. An inspection is the only way to capture everything that is special about this unique location.
