Consistency key as Tura golfers celebrate year's best

Tura Beach Golf Club held its presentation night for 2022 on Saturday night, January 21.
Trophies and vouchers were presented across a range of grades and categories.
Among the trophy winners were Andrew High, B grade champion; Ann Madigan, mixed foursomes; Brett Devenish, putting; and Graham Brown, C grade champion.
Roger Foote and Brad Foster also celebrated a successful year with several trophies each.
Members were saddened to hear Jason Ashcroft and his wife had been involved in a serious road accident and weren't able to attend to receive several awards. The club wished them a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile in recent results, on Saturday, January 21 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition.
The winner in A grade was Peter Remmert with a score of 40 points ahead of Chris Rootsey on 37. B grade was won by Roger Foote with 42 ahead of Benjamin Bailey on 37. C grade was won by Robert Smith with 41 on a count back from Brian Dobson.
Nearest the Pins to Mike Warren on the 3rd (with 37cm!), Les Murphy 5th, Rob Eley 9th, Gary Skelton the Golden Shot 13th (with 67cm, and Neil Grimley 17th.
Hunter Caldwell had an eagle on the par 5 18th hole.
On Tuesday, January 17, a stableford competition was won by Jamie Smith in A grade with 38 points, on a count back from Jeff Nicol.
In B grade, Murray Dakin won with 38 ahead of Andrew Weavers on 37. In C grade Stephen Vickers won with 41 ahead of Richard Vivian on 40.
On Wednesday, January 18, Tura Ladies held their opening day, with an Irish fourball event.
Winners were K Payne, L Plummer, K Manning and S Shaw with a magnificent score of 96. Runners-up were R Amos, M VanHock, M Burton and Dee Bell on 86.
NTPs were won by L Frauenfelder (3rd), D Martin (5th), B Rees (9th), L Merry (13th), C Gale (17th). Straightest drives were won by K Hunting (Div1), E Beech (Div2) and K Seeto (Div3).
On Saturday January 21, 24 ladies competed in a stableford.
Overall winner was Wendy Moon with 40 points on a countback with Donna Malta the runner-up. Wendy Moon was also the winner of A Grade.
NTPs were won by D Bell (3rd), W Moon (5th), L Merry (9th), S Crowe (13th), J Ede (17th).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.